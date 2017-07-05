New passport office opens in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A new passport office has opened to the public in Downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Travelers will be able to apply or renew their passports at the Broward County courthouse, along Southeast Sixth Street and Third Avenue.

Photos will also available at this location.

The Miami Passport Agency closed back in April.

Significant water damage at the Omni building forced the main office to shut down indefinitely.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.