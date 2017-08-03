New passport app comes to MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami International Airport is releasing a new passport app that’ll make jet-setting a little faster.

MIA’s new passport feature is expected to expedite the traveling process.

Flying International? MIA Airport Official is an APPsolute must! Now with in-app expedited passport screening. https://t.co/fcXvrCR9w3 pic.twitter.com/TzyVHelSe1 — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) August 3, 2017

According to officials, U.S. citizens and Canadian visitors will be able to use MIA’s new mobile app while going through passport control.

The app will also have all the information travelers will need from flight updates to personalized shopping and dining.

Before travelers even get on the plane, many will be thinking, “Wow, time flew!”

