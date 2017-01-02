New law prohibits Florida minors from buying cough syrup

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Minors won’t be able to buy some cough syrup brands over the counter as a new law to curb youth substance abuse took effect.

The News-Journal reports Senate Bill 938 took effect Monday. It’s a measure prohibiting manufacturers, distributors and retailers from selling medicines containing dextromethorphan to those under 18, and requiring anyone who appears under the age of 25 to provide identification upon checkout.

The ingredient is a cough suppressant, and is used in many over-the-counter medicines, but has been misused particularly by young people aiming to get high.

Former State Rep. Doug Broxson, who will take office this week as state Senator, sponsored the bill after hearing about the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s issues with the ingredient, particularly as it related to deaths of minors.

