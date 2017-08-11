New judge appointed in Florida’s Third District Court of Appeal

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Florida judge has passed the gavel as the Third District Court of Appeal has a new chief judge.

Judge Leslie B. Rothenberg was appointed Florida’s Third District Court of Appeal’s new chief judge. This news comes after judge Richard Suarez ended in his term in July.

While overseeing a full case-load, Rothenberg will also oversee a multi-million dollar courthouse reconstruction.

