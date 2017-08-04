New images released in NWMD hit-and-run

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - New surveillance images were released, Friday, which police said has provided a critical clue in their search for a hit-and-run driver who remains at large.

Miami-Dade Police detectives said the person behind the wheel of a dark-colored Ford pickup truck, which was caught on camera, struck bicyclist William Hill Jr., Thursday afternoon, near Northwest 64th Street and 23rd Avenue.

Hill Jr. was seriously injured in the hit-and-run.

Police are hoping the new images will be key in solving the case.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

