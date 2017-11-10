New housing facility for retired veterans unveiled in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Retired veterans were given a new place to call home thanks to a South Florida organization working to give them a special salute.

Camillus House opened their brand new Somerville Veterans Village in Miami, Thursday, dedicated to providing housing for veterans of the armed forces who have struggled to find a home.

For the first seven members to move in, that struggle ends now.

“They’re going to sleep in their own beds, watch their own TVs, eat food from their own refrigerator and once again establish themselves in our community, as we expect from these heroes that have served our country so well,” said Camillus House CEO Hilda Fernandez.

The men and women moving in said they feel extremely grateful for the opportunity to have their own place.

“I’ve been working. I’ve been basically striving for independence, and thanks to Camillus House, I am very grateful to finally have a place to call home,” said veteran Richard Smith.

“It means to me a great privilege to get a chance to finally move into my own apartment now, and I’m looking forward to do that. I appreciate Camillus House and Somerville for allowing me to do this,” said veteran Cedric Hooper.

However, Fernandez said those veterans have it backwards.

“They’re thanking us for giving them this opportunity, and really, it should be the other way around. Here we are on the eve of Veterans Day, and we should be thanking them for the service they did to this country,” said Fernandez, “so really what we can do for them is minimal compared to what they have done for us.”

The new building is a dream come true, with each apartment coming fully renovated and furnished.

For many, it was a chance they thought would never come.

“It is totally awesome. It’s what I never expected, but what I dreamt about,” said veteran Yvette Garcia. “Camillus House literally saved my life.”

Camillus House said the facility will also offer specialized services specifically designed to help reintegrate veterans back into society through a supportive environment.

For the men and women who sacrificed so much for the country, having a home for themselves is all they ever wanted.

“I’ve worked diligently, patiently, and I feel blessed today to have a place to call home,” said Smith.

Camillus House said more than 100 people will live in the facility once it is fully operational.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.