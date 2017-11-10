New housing facility for retired veterans opens in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Retired veterans were given a new place to call home thanks to a South Florida organization working to give them a special salute.

Camillus House opened the brand new Somerville Veterans Village in Miami, Friday, near Northwest Third Court and Fourth Street.

The newly renovated apartments dedicated to providing housing for veterans of the armed forces who have struggled to find a home.

“They’re going to sleep in their own beds, watch their own TVs, eat food from their own refrigerator and once again establish themselves in our community, as we expect from these heroes that have served our country so well,” said Camillus House CEO Hilda Fernandez.

The first seven men and women moving in said they feel extremely grateful for the opportunity to have their own place.

“I’m actually also a graduate of Camillus House treatment program 2011, and I’ve been clean and sober six years now, and all I’ve ever wanted was a place to call home,” said U.S. Navy veteran Richard Smith. “I’ve been working. I’ve been basically striving for independence, and thanks to Camillus House, I am very grateful to finally have a place to call home.”

“It means to me a great privilege to get a chance to finally move into my own apartment now, and I’m looking forward to do that. I appreciate Camillus House and Somerville for allowing me to do this,” said veteran Cedric Hooper.

The new building is a dream come true, with each apartment coming fully renovated and furnished. For many, it was a chance they thought would never come.

“It is totally awesome. It’s what I never expected, but what I dreamt about,” said veteran Yvette Garcia. “Camillus House literally saved my life.”

The facility will also offer specialized services specifically designed to help reintegrate veterans back into society through a supportive environment.

“This is going to be a supportive community for them to really help them reintegrate into the community again,” said Fernandez.

For the men and women who sacrificed so much for the country, having a home for themselves is all they ever wanted.

“I’ve worked diligently, patiently, and I feel blessed today to have a place to call home,” said Smith.

The housing program will provide emergency, transitional and permanent housing for more than 100 veterans once fully operational.

“They’re thanking us for giving them this opportunity, and really, it should be the other way around. Here we are on the eve of Veterans Day, and we should be thanking them for the service they did to this country,” said Fernandez, “So really, what we can do for them is minimal compared to what they have done for us.”

