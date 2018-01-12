New Hogwarts Castle nighttime projection show coming to Universal Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Get ready for a “magical” sight, muggles!
Following on the heels of their “Magic of Christmas” projection show at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter’s Hogwarts Castle, Universal has announced a new show starting at the end of January.
Called “The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle,” the state-of-the-art projection mapping will digitally wrap the castle with house pride, featuring dazzling displays of the four houses: Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff and Slytherin.
The show debuts Wednesday, January 31, and will run on select nights throughout the year. Guests can get a sneak peak during the park’s “Celebration of Haryr Potter 2018”, which takes place Jan. 26-28.
It’s the second projection mapping experience at Hogsmeade, following the success of their Christmas production.
“The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle” is scheduled to run Jan. 31 – Feb. 5, and Feb. 7 – Feb. 12. Universal says additional dates will be announced at a later time.
