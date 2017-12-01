New high-tech Metrorail train makes debut

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - After two years of assembly, a new Metrorail train is now ready to roll out onto the tracks.

A ribbon cutting ceremony in honor of the new train was held at the Miami International Airport Metrorail station in Northwest Miami-Dade, Thursday.

The new train has features like built-in bike racks and Wi-Fi.

It’s the first of more than 100 new cars to come — replacing the entire fleet of 33-year-old vehicles.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.