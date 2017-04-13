New footage released of Pompano Beach armed robbery

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - New surveillance footage of a March armed robbery of a small neighborhood grocery store has been released.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the armed robbery in Pompano Beach took place at the All American Grocery store, located at 1631 E Sample Road, just after 6:35 p.m. on March 21.

BSO said that the woman seen in the video, whose identity remains unknown, asked for several items, waited until a customer left, then pulled out a gun and pointed it at the clerk.

The armed robber demanded that the clerk put money into a plastic bag. Once the woman’s demands were met, BSO said she forced him into the store’s walk-in cooler and fled.

Officials said the armed robber is a black female with a heavy build.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.