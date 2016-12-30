New Florida law will prevent teens from buying cough medicine

(WSVN) - Starting Jan. 1, a new law in Florida will prevent teens from buying cough medicine.

“Senate Bill 939 is aimed at preventing kids from using over-the-counter cough suppressants to get a cheap high.

The bill will apply to medicines containing the ingredient dextromethorphan, which in high doses can produce similar effects to alcohol, with hallucinations and dizziness.

“It’s a step in the right direction,” said owner of Family Choice Pharmacy Audrey Robinson. “It’s something that can be done here, where they can’t get access to it, but parents still need to play a role at home to make sure it’s secured.”

Pharmacies and stores will now be required to check IDs when cough medications are purchased.

