New DNA technology helps arrest man in 2010 rape case

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie Police have made an arrest in a 2010 rape case thanks to new DNA technology.

According to Davie Police, 48-year-old Hugo Polanco was arrested Thursday and charged with sexual battery for an attack that occurred the day after Thanksgiving in 2010.

A 48-year-old woman was jogging at Robbins Lodge Park along Hiatus Road when police said Polanco attacked her.

Davie Police said new DNA technology aided in the arrest. “This is how the analysis comes back,” said Davie Police Sgt. Mark Leone. “It comes back with some DNA characteristics and a possible composite of what the suspect possibly could look like.”

Leone added, “When the detectives canvassed the area, they found a gentleman matched that description began speaking with him handled their investigation and, after him consenting to giving his DNA, they were able to get that positive match on him.”

