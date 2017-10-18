New details revealed in case of PBSO lieutenant’s son accused of impersonating officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office revealed new details in the case of a man accused of using his father’s police car to get revenge on his ex-girlfriend and the man she was with.

“I was just pulled over and robbed,” said the victim in the 911 call. “I’m not even lying to you.”

Twenty-two-year-old Christopher Combs has been placed on house arrest and is facing charges for armed robbery, impersonating an officer and false imprisonment.

According to BSO, the 911 call came in early Saturday morning from Loxahatchee Road in an unincorporated part of Pompano Beach.

Hours before Combs was arrested, the victim told the dispatcher that they were stopped by an unmarked police car. He was told to get out, and then he was robbed.

Officials released the 911 call, Wednesday.

Dispatcher: “OK, and the person that did this, did they have any weapons?”

Caller: “I had a gun to the back of my head.”

Dispatcher: “And how long ago was this, sir?”

Caller: “Literally five minutes ago.”

The victim, identified as a friend of Combs’ ex-girlfriend, who was also in the car at the time of the stop, said he didn’t see the robber, but the car looked familiar and he was sure of who was behind wheel.

Dispatcher: “Any description of the suspect?”

Caller: “I did not see, it looked like a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office officer car. The Ford Taurus, undercover. It was identical to a car I’ve seen in Palm Beach County.”

Caller: “I believe it is my friend’s ex boyfriend because the voice sounded exactly like his.”

7News was there as Combs was released from jail, Monday.

Combs was ordered to stay away from his ex-girlfriend and the other victim while the case plays out in court.

Combs was a cadet with PBSO, but he has since been fired following the arrest.

