New details released in West Park shooting that killed pregnant woman

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives have released new vehicle descriptions for those involved in a West Park shooting that claimed the life of a pregnant woman.

According to detectives, they are looking for a black SUV similar to a 2000 Chevrolet Jeep Cherokee and a 1990s, early 2000s Trailblazer.

A flyer has been made to aid in the search for the gunmen.

BSO releases new info in search for the shooters who took the life of a pregnant woman and injured two others. @wsvn Live Report at noon. pic.twitter.com/tTf0scvllv — Jessica Holly (@JhollyW) April 18, 2017

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a homicide investigation into the fatal shooting began on April 14 after BSO received a call regarding shots fired at 4521 S.W. 22nd St. Upon arrival, investigators said, deputies found three victims: 28-year-old Tyrelle Myrick, 28-year-old Patrice Nunnally and 9-year-old Kayla Clark. All three were identified by Myrick’s sister, Ashley Milline.

Myrick and Clark survived, but Nunnally was not so fortunate.

Milline said her sister was five months pregnant and in her late 20s.

If you have any information on this shooting and those suspected gunmen, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

