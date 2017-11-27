New details released after deadly rollover crash off Alligator Alley

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have released new details about a horrific crash off Alligator Alley that left two people dead.

Investigators said 42-year-old Kevin and 35-year-old Michelle Livingston lost control of their SUV off Alligator Alley at Mile Marker 34, Sunday, when their rear tire tread separated.

The Ford Expedition hit a fence before it plunged 40 feet below the murky water.

Highway traffic was backed up as police searched for the victims, who were later found dead.

The alley reopened Sunday night.

