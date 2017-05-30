New details on missing South Florida woman lost at sea

(WSVN) – New details have emerged in the case of a South Florida woman who vanished at sea on a boating trip with her husband, Tuesday.

Isabella Hellman from Delray Beach took a two-week trip with her husband, Lewis Bennett, to help him bring back a boat from Saint Martin.

They were supposed to be back by May 12, but on May 14, Bennett said the catamaran hit something, his wife went overboard, and the boat started sinking 30 miles off the Bahamas.

Hellman hasn’t been seen since.

Her sister recalled their last conversation. “She called me and said, ‘Oh hi, we just connected the phone. It’s been really hard for us to connect it because his friend told me it’s hard.’ Then she said ‘I’m in the middle of the ocean right now. We left Cuba.’ She didn’t tell me what time but she said ‘We left Cuba’ and that’s it. And she said ‘I’ll see you tomorrow.'”

Bennett was found by the Coast Guard in a life boat.

The FBI is now involved in the investigation.

Hellman’s sister said Bennett has left the country with their baby.

