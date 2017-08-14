MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Additional details have been revealed after a police officer fatally shot a man who was stabbing a woman.

According to police, the man and woman involved in the incident, Sunday, had dated for several months before separating. However, the exes ended up in the woman’s parked car where the ordeal took place.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, there was an altercation between the man and woman. Officials said the officer responded to the scene at the intersection of 64th Avenue and Miami Lakes Drive, at around 7:20 a.m.

Witnesses told their stories on what they saw Sunday in a Miami Lakes neighborhood. One man said he saw the City of Miami Police officer telling the knife-wielding man to get away from the woman he had just stabbed.

“I see the police and a gun in the hand, and he was [saying], ‘Outside the car. Outside the car,'” said Walter Vilella.

Miami Police said their officer was forced to fire, killing the man who, they believe was trying to kill the woman, who was later identified as 27-year-old Yurine Rodriguez-Perez.

“My husband heard like seven shots, and when we get out, we saw a guy on the floor that is dead,” said one woman who did not want to be identified.

According to the president of the Miami Fraternal Order of Police, Javier Ortiz, the officer, who has been on the job under a year, was driving home from work but was still in uniform at the time of the incident.

Rodriguez-Perez was airlifted to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. She has since been released.

“Fortunately, she is in good condition at the moment,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Argemis Colome.

Ortiz said he is certain the law enforcer will be declared a hero once the investigation is complete. “If he didn’t take the action that he did, this woman would have died,” he said.

The officer involved was placed on administrative duty as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates, as per protocol.

