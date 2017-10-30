New dates announced for Miami-Dade, Broward disaster food assistance application sites

(WSVN) – After thousands waited for hours in long lines to apply for disaster food funds after Hurricane Irma, state officials now say they will re-open enrollment for Miami-Dade and Broward residents.

The Florida Department of Children and Families has distributed over $1 billion in emergency food benefits through the federal Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP.

But after long lines forced officials to close application sites early in both counties, DCF requested permission from the federal government to extend the signup process. Upon approval of their request, DCF said they will hold additional three-day application events in both Miami-Dade and Broward.

The Broward County DSNAP event will be held at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, from November 7th to the 9th. DCF says that, per the Sunrise Police Department, bags or personal items larger than 12 by 12 inches, backpacks, coolers, and chairs will not permitted.

The Miami-Dade County DSNAP event will be held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, from November 7th to the 9th. Much like football games, the stadium’s clear bag policy will be in effect for each day of this event.

For more information, visit DCF’s Food for Florida website.

