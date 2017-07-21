New center to benefit NE Miami-Dade community

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials broke ground in Northeast Miami-Dade on a building meant to benefit the community.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime dug in the first shovel for the construction of the new Father Gerard Jean-Juste Community Center.

The 20,000 square foot center is being built near Northeast 159th Street and Seventh Avenue and will feature multi-purpose rooms for special events, after school programs and more.

