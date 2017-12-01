New bridge allows students to safely cross U.S. 1 in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A new bridge opening in Coral Gables is giving pedestrians safe passage across a major highway.

Sleek and metallic, students at the University of Miami said the bridge has been much needed for a long time.

Members of the community pushed for the bridge’s construction after the 2005 death of freshman Ashley Kelly while crossing U.S. 1.

Kelly was not the first fatality while crossing the street in the area. Two other deaths had already taken place in 1990 and 1998.

The university said, in a 23-year period, eight students have been struck while crossing the street in the area.

“Built out of steel and tempered out of even stronger community concern, this overpass will ensure the safety of countless of thousands every year,” said UM President Julio Frenk.

In total, the bridge cost $6 million to build.

