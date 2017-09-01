Neighbors upset over new Miami Beach development

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A new development is in the works on Miami Beach, and neighbors are worried that it will block them from public beaches.

Rebecca Orand calls a small stretch of Collins Avenue home. Her building is right across the street from the ocean.

“You know, this is a public beach. This isn’t a private beach. Miami Beach — what’s our biggest asset? It’s the beach,” said Orand.

Orand is just one of many residents angry about a new condo going in across the street.

“I’m livid. I’m ready to sell,” said Barbara Cesar.

“I was a little shocked by it,” said Orand.

Neighbors want the developer to put in a public walkway to the beach next to the new building, which will be located on the 5700 block of Collins Avenue.

Miami Beach’s planning director recommends it too, saying it would benefit the entire neighborhood.

Right now, neighbors have to walk a few blocks to get to the sand.

“You have a lot of young families here, and you should have a public walkway to take them to the beach,” said Cesar.

Other new buildings on Collins have put in walkways so neighbors can get to the beach.

But the developer of the new project told 7News, “Currently, there is adequate public access to the beach in the area.” The developer also said, “We are continuing our efforts to resolve all issues with the adjacent properties.”

“Beach access is what Florida is about,” said Orand.

Neighbors said they’ll flood city meetings, hoping to send a message.

“This was just a shocker when we found out,” said Elena Magat.

“Oh honey, you better believe it. I’ll fight, and I’ll fight them,” said Cesar.

It will be up to the city’s design review board to decide what happens next. They will make the decision at their Tuesday morning meeting.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.