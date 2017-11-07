SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Neighbors and residents of a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood are now in mourning after the body of a little girl, who police said was killed by her mother, was found inside a dumpster.

A memorial made up of candles, balloons and stuffed animals now lie in place of where the body of 4-year-old Tania Paige was discovered in a dumpster.

The memorial is left over from a vigil held by neighbors Monday night. Through song and prayer, neighbors worked to understand how such a tragedy could occur.

“That is like very sad. It’s real sad because I have three children,” said neighbor Nurul Huda.

Tania’s body was discovered Sunday after someone came across her while throwing out the trash. Residents were mortified at the discovery.

“Never in my right mind did I think my trash went on top of a 4-year-old,” said Dagriana Correa.

According to police, Tania’s mother, Tina Farrignton, became upset with her daughter on Halloween after she talked back. Police said she then lured Tania and her brother to the bedroom where she suffocated the girl with a pillow.

Police said Farrington stored her body in the trunk of her car until she noticed an odor. That’s when she moved the girl’s body to a dumpster, early Sunday morning.

Tania’s father, Miami Beach Police officer Leon Paige has asked for privacy as he and the community grieve.

A shelter hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday involving the family. However, this hearing had been scheduled before Tania’s death.

