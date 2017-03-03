COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A Jewish family came home to a unexpected surprise after they discovered a note supporting the Jewish community was left in their mailbox.

Recent anti-Semitic incidents across the country have left many in the Jewish community uneasy. However, for Debbie and David Zinn, they have found support within their own community.

The couple came home to discover a note on the door which read,

“Dear Neighbor, Recent events compel me to reach out to you and to tell you that people in the non-Jewish community support you and are honored to be your neighbors. Your faith gave the world ethical monotheism and helped this country become so successful among nations. It is because of Judaism that we have learned the need to love our neighbors as ourselves. We want you to know that we stand beside you! May God continue to bless your people and bless us through you.”

Debbie said the note was incredibly touching. “It was proof that there’s good people in the world that are truly there to be supportive,” she said.

The note comes after a bomb threat at the David Posnack Jewish Community Center in Davie earlier this week, and a bomb threat at Alper Jewish Community Center in February.

David said the note gave him goosebumps. The couple also made sure to share the note with their children.

“I didn’t expect that to happen and it just filled me with hope,” said Noam Zinn, son.

“I felt safe, calm, I wasn’t all scared,” said Adiel Zinn, son.

Debbie said that the note is proof that the community can stand together and do something good. “If these horrible events are leading these kind of beautiful acts to take place and to bring our country together, and to thwart whatever purpose these people have, then so be it,” she said.

The Zinn family said they don’t know who left the note in their mailbox, but they’d love to have the chance to meet them.

