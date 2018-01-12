Nearly 500 students attend annual Zo’s Youth Summit Groove in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of South Florida students got some life lessons from a former professional basketball star.

Over 500 students from Miami-Dade County attended the fourth annual Zo’s Youth Summit Groove, Friday.

The event took place at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens.

Alonzo Mourning explained to 7News about why the event is so important. “We have to continue to create positive atmospheres that’ll provide hope and inspiration and information that allows these kids to make better decisions in their lives,” he said.

Attendees got to talk with celebrities, athletes and community activists about everything from bullying and violence to the importance of education and financial literacy.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.