Nearly $2000 worth of music equipment stolen from Miami church

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police responded to a burglary at a Miami church, Tuesday morning.

It happened at the Gospel Arena Ministry near Northwest 75th Street and Seventh Avenue.

According to the ministers, they received a call from the bishop of the church that an alarm had gone off.

The ministers made their way to the church, where they discovered the music equipment used for their Sunday services had been stolen.

The robbers got away with two pricey pianos — one worth $800, the other worth over $1000.

“So with us losing our equipment is really gonna put a crush on our ministry,” said Minister Cynthia Rolle, “but we would like for the community to come out and help us out to try and find our equipment back.”

Upon their arrival, police found a broken window and an unlocked door. However, no one was inside.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.