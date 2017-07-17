FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Add submarines to the list of things you can see on a South Florida beach.

People on Fort Lauderdale Beach spotted one off shore over the weekend. A 7News viewer sent in video of the underwater craft coming to the surface.

Apparently, the U.S. Navy is conducting training exercises and submarine testing.

