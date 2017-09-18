Navy Reservist surprises daughter with special homecoming

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - After being deployed in East Africa for the past 10 months, a Navy Reservist is going on a heart-pounding mission.

7News was there when Nicole Leroux reunited with her 7-year-old little girl — a mission that was months in the making. “I’m shaking, I’m so nervous,” she said. “I’ve been dreaming about this day for a long, long time now — so I’m excited.”

Now that she’s back home, Leroux made plans to surprise her daughter, Valon, over the weekend.

“She thinks that I’m coming home next week.” said Leroux. “I told her I’d be back Tuesday or Wednesday.

Little Valon thought she was just going to lunch at a restaurant in North Bay Village, but little did she know she was in for much more.

7News captured the big emotional moment — the pair finally back together. “I’ve been thinking about this day for 10 months now, and I can’t believe it’s finally here,” said Leroux.

Despite the space between them, Leroux was always by her daughter’s side.

“It’s my mom doll,” said Valon of a little stuffed doll, of her mom in uniform. “It’s a picture of my mom.”

The heartwarming surprise went off without a hitch. “She’s been wanting to do all kinds of stuff — go to the beach and I was like ‘Hold on kiddo, we have a plan today,'” said Karl Riedel, Valon’s father. “I’m just glad it all worked out and I’m glad she’s home safe.”

With the mom and daughter duo back in each other’s arms, this is sure to be a reunion this family won’t forget.

