Navy pilot rescued after plane crashes near Key West

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A Navy pilot has been rescued after his aircraft went down near Key West.

According to the Naval Air Station, the pilot ejected from his F5-N Tiger II tactical fighter aircraft about 20 nautical miles southeast of Naval Air Station Key West.

Officials said the pilot was recovered by a Coast Guard helicopter at around 1:15 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials said the aircraft crashed into the ocean while conducting training operations off the Florida coast. Report of the jet’s downing came in at 12:38 p.m.

The incident is currently under investigation.

The pilot was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

