Nationwide AT&T landline outage affecting FPL, local police

MIAMI (WSVN) - A nationwide phone outage is affecting at least two major services in South Florida.

Both Sunrise and Miami-Dade police departments as well as FPL have reached out saying they are experiencing technical difficulties due a land-line outage at AT&T.

FPL sent out a tweet about it being affected just after 2 p.m.

FPL is being affected by the national AT&T phone outage. — FPL Newsroom (@FPL_Newsroom) April 3, 2017

At around 1:30 p.m., Miami-Dade Police’s public information officers reached out to 7News to say landlines at their media relations bureau were down and asked to be contacted via email.

Most recently, the Sunrise Police Department sent the following announcement via Twitter:

Due to an AT&T issue, non-emergency & alarm calls are temporarily out of service. To report a fire alarm, burglar… https://t.co/B5hczdhNbM — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) April 3, 2017

According to Downdetector.com, there are reportedly AT&T outages in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, Los Angeles, Miami, St. Louis, Chicago, New York and more than 300 other locations.

