National Parks Week gives free admission to all parks for next two weekends

MIAMI (WSVN) - If you’re looking for an excuse to get out and become one with nature, how does “free admission” sound?

It’s National Park Week, which means visitors can get in for free to any of the country’s national parks for the next two weekends. Admission fees will be waived for all parks on April 15th, 16th, 22nd, and 23rd.

In South Florida, that means you can visit Everglades National Park, Biscayne National Park in Miami, Dry Tortugas National Park off the Florida Keys, or Big Cypress National Preserve in southwest Florida (just west of Broward), all for free.

Kids can get in on the fun as well by becoming “Junior Rangers” at Biscayne National Park on April 22nd, where there will be a variety of activities for children. For more information, click here.

To see a list of all national parks in Florida you can visit for free, visit FindYourPark.com.

