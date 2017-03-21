National Hurricane Center director to leave for Weather Channel

MIAMI (WSVN) - The director of the National Hurricane Center is finding a new home outside of the Sunshine State.

According to NHC Public Affairs Officer and Meteorologist Dennis Feltgen, Richard “Rick” Knabb, Ph. D., will accept a new position as on-air hurricane expert at The Weather Channel in Atlanta.

Knabb has served as director of the NHC since June of 2012, and his last day in Miami will be on May 12.

“I want to personally thank Rick for championing innovation at the National Hurricane Center during his five-year tenure as director,” said Director of the National Weather Service, Louis W. Uccellini in a news release. “Under his watch, NHC launched several new decision support tools to help America prepare for and respond to hurricane threats.”

Knabb will begin work in Atlanta on May 15 but not before participating in the National Hurricane Conference and the NOAA Hurricane Awareness Tour.

“I will forever be grateful to the entire staff of talented public servants at the National Hurricane Center for their dedication, professionalism and teamwork,” said Knabb in a news release. “They will continue to accomplish great things together with our many colleagues throughout the National Weather Service and NOAA, and with our diverse partners in emergency management, disaster safety, media, academia, and the international community.”

Knabb added that this move does not waver his determination in bringing the public the best possible news on future hurricanes. “I am as determined as ever to help prepare the nation in advance and to keep the public safe and resilient when the next hurricane strikes.”

