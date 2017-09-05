National Guard prepared for Hurricane Irma’s impact

MIAMI (WSVN) - As residents and city officials across Florida prepare for Hurricane Irma, the Florida National Guard is not far behind.

Since Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for all of Florida, Monday, the Florida National Guard has mobilized nearly 7,000 members as well as helicopters and 1,000 tactical trucks in case Hurricane Irma continues our way, according to WFTV 9.

“Given these forecasts and the intensity of this storm, I have declared a state of emergency for every county in Florida to make certain that state, federal and local governments are able to work together and make sure resources are dispersed to local communities as we get prepared for this storm,” Scott said. “In Florida, we always prepare for the worst and hope for the best and while the exact path of Irma is not absolutely known at this time, we cannot afford to not be prepared.”

In addition, Scott activated 100 members of Florida Air and Army National Guard to help with planning, logistics and operations, according a news release from the governor.

The National Guard said that forces across the country that are no longer being needed in Houston have been repositioned for Hurricane Irma.

