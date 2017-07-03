NASA releases time-lapse video showing Auroras from International Space Station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WSVN) — NASA has released a stunning time-lapse video from the International Space Station, showing Auroras dancing above the Earth.

The phenomenal sight was captured on June 25.

Auroras happen when electrically-charged particles from solar winds enter the Earth’s atmosphere, interacting with gases and creating the gorgeous display.

The lights, named after the Roman goddess of dawn, Aurora, are usually seen in high-latitude areas in the Arctic and Antarctic regions.

The Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights, can be seen in the upper part of the northern hemisphere, while the Aurora Australis, or Southern Lights, can be spotted in Antarctica, Chile, Argentina, Australia, and New Zealand.

