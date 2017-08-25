NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) — As Hurricane Harvey inched closer to Texas, Friday, torrential rains hit the Southwest Coast of Florida and caused massive flooding in a neighborhood in Naples.

7News cameras captured what is normally a small pond overflowing into the street, causing it to resemble a river.

The flood waters filled the backyard of a home, reaching up to about two-thirds of the height of a chain-link fence bordering the property.

The incessant downpours also flooded a nearby high school and caused a stalled out Honda Civic to become stuck in the middle of a street. The driver was able to safely exit the vehicle.

Meanwhile, WZVN news cameras captured video of a pair of waterspouts that formed off the coast of Naples. They did not pose a threat to land.

Just after 4 p.m., a Chevy Camaro was seen barely making it out of a flooded area. Officials advise drivers of low-clearing cars to turn around, whenever possible, if they encounter a flooded area.

Area resident Shirley Shields said she needs to be particularly careful about the routes she takes. “I’ve only been here for almost two years, and I’ve never seen it like this,” she said. “Oh, my gosh. We can’t get out of our driveway and come down. We have to go around the other way.”

Shields said she and her family plan to patiently wait out the inclement weather. “Looks like some more is coming, though,” she said.

