Nanny accused of kidnapping 4-year-old Jupiter boy faces judge

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman linked to the disappearance of a 4-year-old boy from Jupiter faced a judge, Monday.

Blanca Castro, 57, will remain behind bars in Miami-Dade as she waits for her transfer to Palm Beach County.

Her transfer will take place in about three weeks.

Castro has been charged with kidnapping.

A massive search started on Thursday for Dominic Caprio after he was taken from his home in Jupiter.

Dominic was reunited with is mother the next day.

