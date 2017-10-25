NAACP cautions African-Americans when flying American Airlines

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People has warned African-American fliers to be cautious when choosing American Airlines.

According to a statement released, Tuesday, the NAACP has noticed “a pattern of disturbing incidents reported by African-American passengers, specific to American Airlines.” The statement added that recent incidents “suggest a corporate culture of racial insensitivity and possible racial bias.”

The NAACP cited a specific incident in Miami where, on a flight bound for New York, the pilot directed an African-American woman to be removed from the flight. According to the NAACP, the woman had complained moments earlier to a gate agent when finding out her seating assignment was changed without her consent.

American Airlines responded, Wednesday:

“So, we were disappointed to learn of a travel advisory issued by the NAACP regarding American Airlines. The mission statement of the NAACP states that it ‘seeks to remove all barriers of racial discrimination.’ That’s a mission that the people of American Airlines endorse and facilitate every day — we do not and will not tolerate discrimination of any kind. We have reached out to the NAACP and are eager to meet with them to listen to their issues and concerns.”

American Airlines added that they will work through this issue with the organization.

Some travelers spoke to 7News upon hearing of the NAACP’s advisory. “They tell us women and children in one line,” said Jasmine Fletcher. “She told me that I can’t stand in line, but 10 minutes later there are people with no children. It’s no women, it’s just men in line, or it’s just whoever they choose to put in the line. It was horrible.”

“I didn’t experience that at all,” said Angela Burton. “It was great. It’s my first flight, and I was treated very well.”

“Talking about it is a good idea,” said Eric Worthy. “If something’s wrong, you should always speak out.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.