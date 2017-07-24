Music internship gives local students inside look at music industry

MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of local students got the opportunity to take part in a music internship and get the chance to develop their music and business skills.

“I knew if I was going to build a team, I wanted it to be younger students that were striving to have a real opportunity,” said Proper John, the president of Proper John Music.

Proper John has turned the summer vacation for nearly 50 Miami-Dade students into an inside look at the music industry.

“People are editing video, recording actual music, producing beats, graphic design, you name it,” John said.

Through his own business and his app, Battle Me, the students are interning for the local entrepreneur and getting paid through a Miami-Dade School district grant.

“I wanted to get insight on how to start a business and like, just from point A to point B, and like growing one,” said intern Eros Ribero.

“This is something that I don’t learn in school. I don’t learn how to mix, master and produce music,” said intern Kevin Bumpers.

The program extends beyond the eight-week summer internship. Around 20 of the students will be chosen to continue working with Proper John throughout the year.

“I really hit the jackpot with this internship. I got to mix my creative interests and my professional interests and work to the best of my ability,” said Adrian Reglado.

The hope is the students will take these skills and grow businesses here in South Florida that help grow the arts across the country.

“I’m really passionate about keeping the magic in the Magic City and developing a record label here that keeps artists here,” said Proper John.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.