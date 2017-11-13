Museum of Ice Cream coming to Miami this December

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Remember that pool of sprinkles that kept popping up on everyone’s Instagram feed last summer? It left us all wishing for something we never knew we wanted (nay, needed) – a Museum of Ice Cream.

According to the Miami New Times, the Museum of Ice Cream is set to open its doors on December 13 – setting up shop in the Faena District at 3400 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.

This will be the museum’s fourth exhibit, since its debut in New York last summer.

Though it’s called a museum, don’t expect to be any more knowledgeable on the history of ice cream by the time you’re through – it’s more comparable to a playground for Instagram users.

But you can certainly expect to engage all five senses on your tour, as you’ll encounter sprinkle-filled pools, giant ice cream statues, and plenty of frozen treats.

Tickets cost $38 per person and will be available to the public on November 17 at 11 a.m. Pre-sale tickets will be exclusively available for American Express Platinum card holders on November 15 and all American Express members on November 16.

