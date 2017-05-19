FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale’s Museum of Discovery and Science has opened a new exhibit commemorating a historic hurricane.

The exhibit looks back at Hurricane Andrew ahead of the 25th anniversary of the devastating storm.

The Category 5 system barreled through South Florida on Aug. 24, 1992.

The exhibit includes information, pictures and stories about the storm, the aftermath and cleanup, as well as information on how the hurricane impacted and shaped South Florida for decades afterwards.

The museum will also be hosting “Eye of the Storm,” a hurricane preparedness event, in Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will feature interactive demonstrations, presentations by hurricane experts and live theater shows for all ages.

Admission to Saturday’s event is free. For more information, click here.

