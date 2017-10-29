Museum of Discovery and Science hosts ‘Journey to the Amazon Gala’

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Guests at the Museum of Discovery and Science Annual Gala took a journey to the Amazon, Saturday night.

The night was filled with dinner and dancing at the Journey to the Amazon Gala presented by PNC Bank in Fort Lauderdale.

The event honored the museum’s president and CEO with the Outstanding Service Award for 30 years of service and accomplishments.

“This event raises money for our museum programs. Like I said, it’s an annual event that we host that includes a cocktail reception as well as our dinner and dancing. And it’s a great evening for all of our guests,” said an organizer for the event.

7News’ own meteorologist, Vivian Gonzalez, was there to MC the event.

