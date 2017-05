MIAMI (WSVN) - A museum meant to showcase the history of Little Havana will be built on Calle Ocho.

Pieces of art that commemorate the social, cultural and political importance of the area to South Florida will be chosen to display in the museum.

The museum is expected to open later this year.

