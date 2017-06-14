Murdered lotto winner’s girlfriend wins $1 million in Florida scratch-off

LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — A central Florida woman will head to Tallahassee after winning $1 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket. She’s made that trip once before, when her boyfriend won $30 million in 2006. He was later murdered for his winnings.

Antoinette Andrews called her son in disbelief after realizing she had won.

“She was just crying and screaming on the phone,” her son Raheem Dumas told Fox 13. “I was like, are you sure that it’s not $1,000 or $100,000?”

Andrews sent her son a photo of the ticket as proof.

“When she did, I called her back and started freaking out,” he said.

Andrews last visited the state capital in 2006 with her boyfriend, Abraham Shakespeare, when he won $30 million. But in 2010, Shakespeare was murdered, and investigators were never able to trace where his money went.

Dee Dee Moore of Tampa was ultimately convicted in Shakespeare’s death. She is now serving life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Dumas credits God for giving his mother a second chance at winning the lottery, since Shakespeare’s money disappeared.

“We didn’t get to get what we wanted and God blessed us in this day and age, that we can get whatever we want,” Dumas told Fox 13.

He said his mother is considering buying a new house and car with her winnings.

