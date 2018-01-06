MIAMI (WSVN) - A mural that was unveiled in Miami, Saturday night, aims to raise awareness of Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico.

Artists from all over the world headed to Miami to create the mural that, organizers said, shines a spotlight on residents of the Caribbean island who are still in need of help.

“There are people that are still suffering in Puerto Rico, and we wanted to raise awareness about that need,” said German DuBois, executive director of Puerto Rico Hope Murals, “and leverage our artists as a platform to talk about the history and the culture of Puerto Rico and why we all need to still be on deck and involved with raising funds for the ongoing relief efforts.”

Donations from the unveiling will support charities and organizations that are helping with relief efforts.

