Multiple suspects detained after barging into Miramar hotel, demanding hotel key

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police and a SWAT team were sent to a Miramar hotel after receiving calls of juveniles, possibly armed, barging in and demanding a room key.

According to Miramar Police, five subjects, including one woman, were detained outside of the Hampton Inn, located at 10990 Marks Way. Police have not confirmed whether these subjects are juveniles.

According to police, they received a call stating that there was a vehicle with juveniles in possession of a firearm at a Mobil gas station in West Miramar.

Shortly after, police received a call from hotel staff stating that five subjects came into the hotel asking for a key to a specific guest’s room. The hotel staff, however, refused to provide them with a key.

That’s when the individuals proceeded to go upstairs and bang on hotel room doors. A witness said that at least one of the subjects had a mask and a BB gun.

A SWAT team surrounded the building and investigated the premises to ensure no other suspects were hiding inside, after the five subjects were detained.

Police then interviewed the two individuals who were inside the room the subjects had wanted access to.

No injuries were reported. At this point, the investigation remains ongoing.

The roads that were closed as a precaution are now open.

