Multiple injuries in 11-car wreck in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people sustained injuries after, officials said, 11 vehicles were involved in an accident near a busy intersection in North Miami Beach, Saturday night.

North Miami Beach Police and fire rescue crews responded to the scene of the pileup along Biscayne Boulevard, near Northeast 163rd Street.

The wreck prompted authorities to shut down several lanes near the intersection. At around 9:15 p.m., police tweeted that all lanes had reopened to traffic.

Paramedics rushed one victim to Jackson North Medical Center as a trauma alert. The condition of the other victims remains unknown.

