Multiple injuries after drag racing car collides with minivan in Davie

Police are currently investigating after a car that was drag racing collided with a minivan in Davie.

According to Davie Police, a red Mercedes and silver Infiniti were drag racing in the northbound lanes of Davie Road. The Mercedes crashed into a white minivan that was pulling out of a nearby parking lot.

The minivan’s driver was ejected over 30 feet from the vehicle. Crews transported the driver to the hospital in critical condition.

The collision sent the red Mercedes in the southbound lanes, where it caught fire. Good Samaritans managed to pull two small children from the Mercedes. They were transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

This unrecognizable Mercedes was racing on #Davie Rd according to witnesses. Multiple serious injuries, including children. #DaviePolice pic.twitter.com/aocG9dEAu8 — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) January 22, 2017

The driver of the Infiniti remained on scene.

