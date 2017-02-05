Multiple injuries after 2-car crash in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people were taken to the hospital after, police said, two cars collided in Hollywood, Sunday afternoon.

According to Hollywood Police, the accident took place near Stirling Road and North Park Road.

7News cameras captured one of the vehicles involved in the parking lot of a nearby convenience store where, police said, two parked cars were also struck.

Paramedics transported occupants in both vehicles but did not specify how many people were riding at the time of the crash or how many sustained injuries.

Police have shut down North Park Road in both directions. They urged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

