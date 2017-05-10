Multiple free art, tech summer camps offered in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - As summer break approaches for students, multiple free summer camps focusing in the arts and technology will be offered in Opa-locka.

Hosted by the Opa-locka Community Development Corporation (OLCDC), the camps vary from music to web design and will run for about six weeks. The camps will have free breakfast and lunch and will take students between the fourth and 12th grades.

All kids are welcome; registration is not limited to Opa-locka residents.

“Summer camps are opportunities for kids to participate in art, music, video, place making, [information technology], coding, gaming and all types of activities that will help them to develop a career in creative arts as well as technology, but also, help them with their school work and prepare them for the year to come,” said OLCDC President and CEO Dr. Willie Logan.

“Most importantly, that their families know they’re in a safe environment, day in and day out, throughout the summer, for six weeks. Some of our programs go six to eight weeks,” said Sandra Camacho, a community outreach specialist for the Children’s Trust. “It just, it speaks a lot.”

This is only the beginning for Opa-locka. Officials want to transform a portion of the area into the Thrive Innovation District, a place to be enjoyed by the youth of the city.

The camps will begin on June 19 and will run until July 28.

For more information and to enroll, go to http://www.olcdc.org/news.php#2017030264237.

