Multiple casualties after fiery crash in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple people are dead after a fiery crash in Hollywood, Sunday.

Cellphone video captured the flames on Hollywood Boulevard, just west of Interstate 95.

Rescue crews responded to the scene just after 7 a.m.

“Two vehicles, again, a motor vehicle accident, and one vehicle was on fire — fully engulfed,” said and official.

The number of fatalities has not yet been confirmed, but officials said one survivor was taken to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

