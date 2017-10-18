Multi-vehicle crash involving oil tanker shuts down part of I-95

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle crash involving an oil tanker truck has shut down all southbound lanes at Northwest 125th Street on Interstate 95.

On Wednesday, just before 9 a.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene on I-95 southbound near Northwest 125th Street.

7Skyforce HD was over the incident where the oil tanker, reportedly hauling diesel fuel, was seen in the express lanes along with three vehicles crushed alongside the 18-wheeler.

One of the vehicles, a Ford Mustang, was seen severely damaged and stuck in the air along a barrier. Another badly damaged vehicle was seen nearby the oil tanker.

Officials said one woman was transported by ground to a nearby hospital. Other drivers were seen being tended to by officials, but the conditions of the others have yet to be released.

Fire rescue crews remain on the scene as caution in case the tanker leaks oil.

It is recommended that motorists seek alternative routes.

